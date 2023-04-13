Judy Gwen Ferguson Rouse
Judy Gwen Ferguson Rouse passed away on April 10, 2023. She was 75 years old.
Her visitation will begin Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas on November 19, 1947, to Dorothy Freeman Ferguson and David Carol Ferguson.
Judy graduated from Tivy High School, class of 66. She was involved in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Judy loved shopping, crafting, searching for seashells and spending time at the beach. She was an amazing mom, wife, sister, nana, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Carol Ferguson; mother, Dorothy Kennedy; and nephew, Clyde Sellers.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Rouse of Kerrville; daughter, Tracy Rouse Konvicka (Robert) of Rockport, Texas; sisters, Brenda Sellers (Bill), Debbie Bloom (Charles) and Carol Hemenover; grandchildren, Cody Benishek, Sydney Sheffield (Elijah), Cheyenne McNeel (Trace) and Taylor Bloom; great-granddaughters, Ava, Sadie and Ellie Sheffield; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; her lifelong best friend, Linda Smith Lubojacky; and her beloved dog, Suzie.
She had a big heart and was a friend to anyone she met. She will be dearly missed. We will always remember her as the most generous person with a big smile on her face and an ice-cold Diet Coke in her hand.
