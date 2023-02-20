Gloria Ellen Rose
Gloria Ellen Rose, 76, of Kerrville, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on February 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
She was born in El Paso, Texas on November 22, 1946 to William O’Dell Maxwell and Angela Rosales Maxwell. On November 14, 1987, she married the love of her life, Sammy Lee Rose, at Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville, TX.
Gloria worked as a CNA for many years. She worked for the Veterans Affairs for 21 plus years.
Gloria’s dream in life was to travel the world with the love of her life. When she married Sammy, the love of her life, those dreams came true. They were able to enjoy many cruises together and traveled to Hawaii, Western Europe, Ireland, Scotland, and many other countries.
The happiest moment in Gloria’s life was creating a family with Sammy. Gloria adored her two children, Brandy and Daniel very dearly. Her family is what she cherished most. She always made sure to send out cards to family members on special occasions.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, William and Angela Maxwell; and brothers, William Maxwell and Patrick Maxwell.
Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Sammy Rose; daughter, Brandy Rose-Buxton (Brenton); son, Daniel Jeffers (Matt); sisters, Carol Moreno, Barbara Maxwell, Angela Brown (Ned), and Lisa Malfaro (Louis); her grandchildren, Hazel, Nora, and Franklin. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews that she cared for deeply.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Jeffers, Christian Brown, Trevor Brown, Aaron Swatzell, Eric Moreno, Julius Neunhoffer, Mark Moreno, and Liam Thierry.
Memorials may be given to American Lung Association and American Cancer Society.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to New Century Hospice and Chaplain Rob Lohmeyer.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
