Lillie Lucille Butler
Lillie Lucille Butler, age 80, of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at Barnett Chapel Methodist Church on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
She was born on December 8, 1940 in Kerrville, to Fred and Estella Butler.
She graduated from Doyle High in 1958. In the early 1960s, Lillie relocated to Northern California where she worked in the medical field for the City and County of San Francisco until 1984 when she retired. Three years later, Lillie returned to Kerrville in 1987 and became gainfully employed at the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center until 1995 when she retired for a second time.
Lillie was preceded in death by her father, Fred Butler; mother, Estella Butler; sister, Vivian Pollard; sister, Juanita Wilson; sister, Beatrice Hayes; and brother, Fred H. Butler.
Lillie is survived by her sister, Martha Rose McClain of San Francisco, Calif.; daughters, Charlotte O’Neal of Kerrville, and Phyllis RoChell of Elk Grove, Calif.; son, Gaylon Butler of South San Francisco, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in December 2021.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
