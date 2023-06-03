Vicki Jean Shults Smith
Vicki Jean Shults Smith, 79, of San Antonio, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 surrounded by family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born in Houston to Thomas Ernest and Mary Louise Holloway Miner on January 5, 1944.
After graduating from Cooper High School in Abilene in 1962, Vicki attended Southwest Texas State University, earning a B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education in 1966. She obtained a M.Ed. in Library Sciences from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1983.
Vicki began her 33 year career in education in 1966. Her tenures as P.E. instructor, volleyball coach, and librarian inspired hundreds of students and colleagues at Churchill, Edison, and Madison High Schools in San Antonio.
Vicki loved spending time outdoors with her family and friends. She had a love for dogs and for reading, often reading multiple books in a week. She enjoyed traveling to different countries and was an avid cyclist – forming many lasting friendships in the process. She will be missed by many.
Vicki was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Louise Holloway Shults.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Shults and wife Dora of Floresville; nephew, Michael Shults and wife Jessica of Center Point; and great-niece, Kara Shults. Survivors also include cousins, Carol Ann Sieverson, Linda Moore, Raymond Holloway, and William Holloway.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Greenwood Home Care in San Antonio for the compassionate care they provided and to her close friends who loved and supported her.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.