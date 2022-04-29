Jack L. Spinks
Jack L. Spinks, 74, of Center Point, passed away on April 25 2022 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Saturday April 30, 2022 at Faith Bible Church, with Pastor Tim Eckno officiating.
He was born in Childress to Weldon and Eldean Spinks on August 6, 1947. He married Kathryn Crow on August 18, 1973 in Dodge City, Kansas.
He went to school at Kingsville High School. He graduated from North American Bible College in 1975 and Rhema Bible College in 1978. He was the pastor of Conerstone Church in Tyrone, OK and Cornerstone Church in Comfort.
Jack was preceded in death by Weldon Spinks and Wynonna Spinks.
Survivors include: spouse, Kathryn Spinks; children, Aaron Spinks and Jennifer Spinks, Matthew Spinks and Rhonda Spinks, Phillip Spinks, Violet Spinks; sisters, Dianne Carberry, Kay Owens; grandchildren, Chloe Spinks, Carter Spinks, Xaria Spinks, Xola Spinks.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
