Sandra Sue Hoyland
Sandra Sue Hoyland, 82, of Boerne, died on August 8, 2023.
A memorial service celebrating Sandra’s life will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Northside Christian Church followed by a light dinner at the church.
She was born in Dallas, Texas on June 21, 1941 to Raymond Gordon Harrell and Geraldine Louise (Herrick) Harrell. As a child she lived in Ohio and the blimp base in Hitchcock, Texas. She attended Santa Fe High School, where she was active in Student Council, FHA, Interscholastic League, was the head cheerleader and played both volleyball and basketball. She graduated in 1959.
Sandra married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Hoyland III, in 1960. Sandra and Bob lived in Spring, TX for most of their married life where Sandra was a stay-at-home mother until 1983 when she became the secretary at Northside Christian Church. In 1985, she went to work for Chevron’s Well Control Group in Spring where she worked until she retired in 2004. Sandra and Bob relocated to Bandera after her retirement. Soon after Bob’s passing, she relocated to Morningside at Menger Springs in Boerne.
Sandra volunteered her time to help many causes during her life. For many years she published the weekly church newsletter for Northside Christian Church of which, she and Bob were founding members. Sandra was active in the PTO and was a room mom at her kid’s schools. She and Bob were strong supporters of Spring Tri Club during the 21 years their five kids were actively involved in the organization and for many years thereafter. Once retired Sandra also volunteered at the Arthur Nagel Community Clinic in Bandera, Texas.
Sandra is survived by her five children Shawnna Huser and her husband, Steve, of Kerrville; Lisa Lentz and her husband, Del Ray, of Iola, Texas; Vanessa Alton and her husband, Kenneth, of Splendora, Texas; Robert Hoyland IV of Boerne, Texas; and Wesley Hoyland and his wife, Heather, of Spring, Texas. Sandra is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morningside Ministries Senior Living Communities.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.