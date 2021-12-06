Pauline Patino
Pauline Patino passed away on December 1, 2021 in Kerrville.
Rosary will be 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas to Augustine and Julia Fabro on June 30, 1950. Pauline had six brothers and two sisters. She married the love of her life, Elias Patino, on August 14, 1981. They were married for 40 years.
Pauline was a homemaker and loved the art of cooking and baking. She loved spending time in the kitchen, baking cakes, cookies and tamales among many other delicious things which she shared with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Patino; her father, Augustine Fabro; mother, Julia Fabro; brother, Joe; brother, Juan; sister, Margarita; and many other loved ones.
Survivors include husband, Elias Patino; children, Ruben and his wife Stephanie Flores, Shirley Taber and her husband Tommy, Adam Flores; grandchildren, Brooke Taber, Jayden Taber, Sebastian Flores, Jason Flores, Jenna Knox and husband Tyler, Jalen Flores; and her faithful dog, Roscoe. Siblings include Manuel Espinoza and Family; Ysmael Espinoza and Family; Pedro Gonzales and Family; Augustine Fabro Jr. and Family; Julie Fabro and Family.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
