Emil Louis “Lou” Liesmann
Emil Louis “Lou” Liesmann went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Interment will follow at Nichols Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Kay Liesmann of Kerrville; daughters, Lori Liesmann Lineweaver (John) of San Antonio, Debra Liesmann Sheppard (Tom) of Ingram, Tanya Liesmann Harrell (Lance) of Kerrville and son-in-law, Chris Parkhill; as well as 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Mains Parkhill of Gholson; parents, Velma Faye Liesmann and Arnold Otto Liesmann; and brothers, Thomas Arnold Liesmann and Roger Dale Liesmann.
Lou was born on December 4, 1937 to Velma Faye Eaton Liesmann and Arnold Otto Liesmann.
Lou served 12 years in the US Air Force after which he worked in the Postal Service as a letter carrier for 28 years.
He met the love of his life, Linda Kay Liesmann, and they married on October 5, 1973 and remained happily married for just shy of 50 years. Together they raised 4 girls.
Lou loved woodworking and could be found in his shop making birdhouses and cutting boards. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and loved John Wayne movies.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Pallbearers are Chris Parkhill, Kyle Parkhill, Chance Parkhill, Peyton Parkhill, Kevin Barecky and Travis Barecky. Honorary pallbearers are John Lineweaver, Tom Sheppard, Chris Parkhill, Lance Harrell, Dusty Hambrick, Chris Roberts, James Wood and John Ellis.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.