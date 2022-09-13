Robert Wylie
Robert Wylie, 84, of Ingram, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022.
As per his wishes, no services will be held.
Born in El Paso, Texas to Hurley and Corinne Payne Wylie, he was later adopted and raised by James and Juanita Wylie. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Lewis, in June, 1956.
Bob retired after serving 30 years for the Department of Justice. He started his career as a Border Patrolman in Cotulla, Texas in 1964. He ended his career in Denver, Colorado as the Assistant District Director of Investigations for the states of Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn; son, Scott of Kerrville; and a daughter, Sandra (Craig) of Rainbow, California. He leaves three grandchildren, Aaron Ohlson (Coli) of Bloomington, Minnesota, Lauren Marsh of San Diego, California and Madison Ohlson of Rainbow, California.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
