Barbara Rose Brown Latiolais
Barbara Rose Brown Latiolais, 90, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on July 1, 2023, in Kerrville.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Divide Chapel, 121 Divide School Rd., Mountain Home, Texas. Her ashes will be buried with her parents in Nocona, Texas.
She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Robert Joseph Brown and Louise Marie deGhelder, on October 15, 1932. Barbara married Jean W. Latiolais on May 22, 1977, in New Iberia, Louisiana.
Mrs. Latiolais attended Bolten High School in Alexandria, Louisiana. She graduated from high school in 1949 to attend nursing school. She worked as a nurse or x-ray technician for many years. Later in life, she worked for attorney Carol Gregg in Odessa, Texas. After moving to Rocksprings, Texas, she served as a city council member, as a member of the Board for the Rocksprings Senior Center, and took special interest in the Divide Chapel serving as Treasurer. Above all, “Mimi” or “Grandma”, enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include: her son, David Norris and wife Candace, of Amarillo, Texas; daughter, Henri Gearing and husband Frank of Rocksprings, Texas; granddaughter, Andrea Fluhman of Amarillo, Texas; grandsons, Phil Gearing of Leander, Texas, and Terry Gearing of Leander, Texas; great-granddaughters, Berklee Fluhman and Dakota Fluhman of Amarillo, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Andrea Fluhman, Phil Gearing, Terry Gearing, Janet and Lee Flowers, Maxie Delrie, Donny Letsinger, Brownie Taylor, and Todd Wilson.
Memorials may be given to Claud H. Gilmer Memorial Library through Peoples State Bank, Rocksprings, Texas or Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Regional Medical Center and a special thanks to the Emergency Room for the comfort and care given to Barbara.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
