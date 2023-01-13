Connie Lynn Goodall Jetton
Connie Lynn Goodall Jetton, loving daughter, wife and mother, joined her heavenly family on January 12, 2023. She passed peacefully at home with her daughters by her side.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Aubrey Rogers officiating.
Connie was an incredibly kind and faithful woman, who, despite her physical limitations, lived a life of joy and happiness that she spread to every life she touched, of which there were many.
Connie was born to Bill and Juanita Goodall on July 19, 1945 in Brady, Texas. She graduated from Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. She married Bobby Jetton on December 7, 1974 in Junction, Texas. Connie was a professional homemaker, a 4-H leader, member of the First Presbyterian Church in Junction, and owner of a successful craft store. She was an excellent cook who published her own cookbook that is loved and used by many.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Juanita Goodall; and sister, Betty Goodall.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Jetton; her daughters, Kellie Jetton and Teri Stieren (George); her step-children, Kassie, Cody and Cash Jetton (Cori); her sister, Sandra Dominguez; brother, Billy Don Goodall; her grandchildren, Christa Gonzales (Jesse), Dylan Cannon, Cori Adams, Taryn Goben, Jay Goben and Gillian Stieren; and numerous step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and all those she claimed as hers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Cannon, Jay Goben, Jared Hunt, Jacob Espinosa, George Stieren and Griff Goben.
Memorials may be given to the local charity of your choice.
Family is asking for anyone attending the service to bring their favorite picture of Connie to share at the reception. Location of reception to be announced at the service.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care as well as to all of the ladies who cared for her lovingly.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
