Hazel Lee Frels
Hazel Lee Frels, of Camp Wood, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 7, 2023 at Lake Houston Church of the Nazarene, 5616 FM 1960 East Suite 185, Humble, Texas. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. and service will begin at 3 p.m.
Hazel was born on February 15, 1931 to Orvel Meardeth and Elizabeth Catchings. Hazel was married to Robert Lee Frels for 60-plus years; he preceded her in death. Robert had a massive stroke and Hazel took excellent care of him and nursed him for 7 years. When they moved to Huffman and built a new house, she made sure it was accessible for his power chair and purchased a lift for their van so he could be transported anywhere she went. She was devoted to his care.
Hazel grew up in East Texas and attended various schools, one in Sweeney, Texas and high school in Houston. She had to drop out of school in eleventh grade to work and help support her family. She was oldest of six children.
She was predeceased in death by her parents and sisters, Honey and Jessie; brothers, Sonny and Allen.
She is survived by one brother, Billy Catchings. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Hollingsworth and husband Ken of Kerrville; her son, James Robert Frels of Camp Wood; grandchildren, Stephanie Lamb and husband Wayne; Carly Filbin and husband Hunter and James Matthew Frels; greatgrandsons, David and James Lamb; many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends during her 92 years of life.
When she married Robert Frels, she embraced and dearly loved her in-laws, Edwin and Loella Frels. Hazel was always serving her Jesus. She rocked babies; taught Sunday School, worked in VBS; started up Girls Auxiliary a mission organization for girls, Training Union for youth and Teen Time for the youth at Aldine Baptist Church where the family attended. Her life centered around family, church, school functions and her work at Aldine ISD. She lived a sacrificial life rooted and grounded in her faith in Jesus. Hazel taught children into her eighties and coordinated Family Promise, a church based outreach for homeless once a month at her church in Houston. She was a prayer warrior for her family and her church. Her granddaughter called her “Spunky” because of her energetic personality and smile; she was always ready for an adventure.
As a girl she wanted to be a missionary, but never had the education required. However, God used her anyway as a missionary to everyone she came in contact with. There are countless children, youth and adults that she nurtured and discipled in her lifetime. She embodied the Proverbs 31 Woman because her children and grandchildren call her blessed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital in Hazel's memory. The family wishes to thank Uvalde Hospice for all the loving, compassionate care provided.
