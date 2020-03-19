Dorothy Mae Mangrem
Dorothy Mae Mangrem, 96 of Kerrville, passed peacefully in her sleep from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, March 15, 2020.
Graveside services, officiated by Jimmy Sportsman, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Garden of Memories. Her body will lie in state at Grimes Funeral Chapels until Friday evening.
She was born Aug. 4, 1923 in Chico, Texas to Alpha Lee Holtzclaw and Fannie Lee Holtzclaw.
Following graduation from Wichita Falls High School, she attended Midwestern College. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Ben Mangrem, in 1942. The couple were married 77 years. They have one daughter, Donna Houston of Kerrville.
Dorothy was a homemaker, devoted mother, wife and beloved G-Mommy to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Ben were members at the Kerrville Church of Christ.
Formerly a Dallas resident for 48 years, the couple moved to Kerrville in 1994 to be closer to their daughter and her family. While worshipping at the Cockrell Hill Church of Christ in Dallas, she taught children's Bible classes for years, was a member of the visitation team, supported various missionaries around the world, and was a faithful elder's wife to her husband.
Dorothy loved her flowers, hummingbirds, playing 42, road trips with Ben and close friends, her neighbors, and especially her family. She and Ben looked forward to family holidays and in fact, they never missed celebrating a holiday with Donna's in-laws, Nellie and Elbert Houston, their closest friends, until the Houstons passed. It won't be the same without her trademark dishes- Pecan Pie and Frozen Buttermilk Salad.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Ben, just one year ago.
Dorothy was a Christian example to many and has left a lasting impression of faith and love for Christ to her surviving family: daughter, Donna Houston and James of Kerrville; grandchildren, David Houston and Angie of Round Rock; Mark and Angela Houston of Ft. Worth; Amy and Chad Ahrens of Kerrville; and Philip and Heidi Houston of Sugar Land; and great grandchildren, Hunter and Nathan Houston, Ava and Cole Houston, Hattie and Anderson Ahrens, and Macy, Harper, and Lexi Houston.
A special thanks to Dr. John Davis, who was her doctor and friend for 26 years as well as her compassionate caretakers Rosa Salazar and daughter, Gaby. They loved her like family as she did them.
Donations may be made to Arms of Hope, 21300 Texas 16, Medina, Texas 78055.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
