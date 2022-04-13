James "Ronnie" Pagel
James "Ronnie" Pagel, 75, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2022, in San Antonio Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Kerrville Texas with a friend of the family, Jennifer Kelley officiating. James has chosen cremation, so there will not be a burial service. There will be a reception immediately following the service hosted by his sister, Nancy at 524 Rolling Green Dr. All are welcome to attend.
He was born in Gonzales, Texas. James graduated from Tivy High School in 1964. He worked for 50 years for the money and security. It was a means to an end. He was forever grateful for the work because of the lifelong friends he made, the family he was able to provide for, and a full beer fridge.
James is preceded in death by his dad, Arthur William Pagel, mom, Lorena Pagel, brother, Arthur Jack Pagel, and sister, Lynn Way.
Survivors include daughter, Kathie O’Donnell and her husband David O’Donnell, daughter Donna Moore and her husband Randall Moore, daughter Jamie Dalferes and her husband Christopher Dalferes, son Michael Pagel, and son Brian Pagel and his wife Katie Pagel, sister Nancy Chipman and her husband Charlie Chipman, as well as nine grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
