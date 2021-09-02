Jacques "Brandon" Lewis
Jacques "Brandon" Lewis, 69, of Kerrville, formerly of Uvalde, passed away on September 1, 2021 in Kerrville.
A memorial service will be held at a future date at First United Methodist Church of Uvalde, officiated by The Reverend Grady Roe.
He was born in Binghamton, New York to Lanier Bradford Lewis and Milo Lewis on February 26, 1952 and was married to Kay Kirkendall on July 5, 1980 in Kerrville.
He attended Junction High School and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. Before attending medical school, he was a pharmacist in San Antonio, New Braunfels, and El Paso for five years. After graduating from medical school, he, Kay, and eighteen month old John moved to Franklin, PA, where he completed his residency in Family Practice. Their son, Nathan, was born during their time in Franklin. The next stop for Brandon and his family was El Paso, where he worked at a medical clinic in Las Cruces, New Mexico while completing requirements for Texas medical licensure. After working in San Antonio at Thousand Oaks Minor Emergency Clinic for one year, he and his family moved to Uvalde, where he practiced medicine from 1990 until 2015.
When not at the office, he was either at his family ranch working cattle, repairing fence, bulldozing and chain sawing cedar trees, and filling deer feeders; or on the tennis court. He was a loving family man and a highly respected, caring physician who continues to be missed by his patients.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Kay, his two sons, John and Nathan (Sawyer), and granddaughter Merci.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staffs of New Haven Memory Care and Peterson Hospice located in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
