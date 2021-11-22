Truman "Kelly" O’Kelly Hildebrand
Truman "Kelly" O’Kelly Hildebrand passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of November 19, 2021.
Visitation will be held at 1-2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with a family graveside service following.
When asked what was the most important and proudest achievement of his life, he would always respond “my family.” He unconditionally loved his family and his family unconditionally loved him. His living family includes his wife Carolyn (for 66 years), his children, Karen Clark and Sam Hildebrand, his grandchildren, Kevin Clark, Cody Clark, Cole Hildebrand, and Reed Hildebrand, and his great grandchildren, Haley and Kate. He was predeceased by his parents, Virgil and Ottomie Bell Hildebrand, and his siblings, Leslie Hildebrand, Keith Hildebrand, and Oneida Spencer.
Kelly’s life was full of many accomplishments. He was in the Navy 1945-1946, serving as an aviation electronic technician. Upon honorable discharge from the service, he completed his undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Texas. He went on to earn his master degree in mathematics from UT and later was awarded an honorary doctorate degree. He used his high level education to become one of the most respected and admired professors at Schreiner Institute, which is now Schreiner University.
He gave his entire professional life (55 years) to Schreiner, serving as math professor, academic dean, administrative dean, and head of the math department, and was an important part of Schreiner progressing from a fledgling boarding high school to a fully accredited university. He loved helping students learn. One of his most telling quotes is “My office door is always open for a student.” His dedication to teaching students earned him many accolades from his students and his peers.
Kelly believed community service is a responsibility. He fulfilled this responsibility in many ways. One avenue for this was through his more than 50 year membership in the Kerrville Kiwanis Club, for which he served as president 1979-1980. Because of the Club’s annual sale, our home always had an abundance of mops and brooms.
He loved helping with the Kiwanis pancake supper fundraiser and the Little Olympics program. One of the Kiwanis giving projects of which Kelly was particularly proud was the Club’s efforts to provide shoes to the needy children in the area. Kelly also served as a coach of little league baseball teams for many years. He was known for giving all the players equal opportunities to participate and for producing winning teams.
Kelly’s faith was deeply rooted. He was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, serving as chairman of the board of the United Methodist Church of Kerrville for several years.
Throughout his life, Kelly spoke of his love and admiration of his father Virgil. He would say that Virgil was well respected and loved by all, and that Virgil treated all people with respect and dignity regardless of the person’s characteristics or place in life. Kelly learned well from his father. Kelly became the man that he respected the most. This made Kelly a truly loved and respected family man and community leader.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: (1) T. O. Hildebrand Scholarship Fund at Schreiner University, (2) Peterson Hospital, and (3) Kiwanis Club of Kerrville.
The family would like to thank Peterson Hospice for the loving care that they provided in Kelly’s final days.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
