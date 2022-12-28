Sarah Christian Reagor
Sarah Christian Reagor, of Leakey, Texas, started her heavenly journey on Sunday afternoon, December 25, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Frio Canyon Baptist Church in Leakey, Texas with Brother Jim O’Dell officiating. Interment will follow at the Leakey Floral Cemetery.
She began her earthly journey on October 26, 1995, in Houston, Texas. Eagerly awaiting her birth were her parents, Charlie and Anissa Reagor.
Sarah spent her first 11 years living in Houston, Texas, until her family moved back home to Leakey, Texas in 2006. She attended Leakey ISD and graduated as Valedictorian from Leakey High School in May of 2014. In her youth, Sarah participated in all sports, achieving All State at the Basketball State tournament her Junior year.
After High School, Sarah’s passion of helping others brought her to study Exercise Science at The University of Texas at Austin preparing to become a Physical Therapist. Near the end of Sarah’s college career, she got her best friend, a long-haired dachshund she named Sammi who was always by her side. After graduating in December of 2017, she continued her education at Angelo State University studying Physical Therapy. Sarah graduated in May of 2022 with her Doctorate in Physical Therapy. As of August of 2022, she completed her board exams to become a licensed Physical Therapist and started her professional journey working at the Dallas Methodist Rehabilitation Hospital.
Along Sarah’s journey, she was known as a light to many. Throughout her life, she built many lifelong friendships with people she met along the way. She was a daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter, cousin, and friend to all.
Sarah is survived by her father and mother, Charlie and Anissa, and her younger twin siblings, Emily and Chase.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Pannell, Ty Pannell, Ross Potter Jr., Grant Potter, Travis Wied, Jake Gray, and Honorary Pallbearer Trapper Pannell.
Memorials may be given to Rett Syndrome Research Trust at reverserett.org/donate.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
