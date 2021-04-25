Rudy Ozuna Garcia
Rudy Ozuna Garcia, 80, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on April 22, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Houston, Texas to Moses and Mary Garcia on Oct. 3, 1940. He married Rachel Gauna on Sept. 9, 1961 in Kerrville, Texas.
He went to school at Doyle Elementary and Tivy High School. At 17, he left Kerrville to join the United States Navy, serving from 1958-1964. He served on the U.S.S. George Clymer, operating with the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
As a life long Catholic, he worshiped at Notre Dame Catholic Church, serving in the Knights of Columbus as a 2nd degree Knight, Hispanic Choir, and usher services. He worked in retail for many years after leaving the Navy. He was employed at Hunts United, Miller’s Furniture, Cricks Furniture, MG Building and USDA Agricultural Research Services.
Mr. Garcia was preceded in death by his father, Moses Garcia; his mother, Mary Garcia; his youngest son, Randy “Tornado” Garcia; his nephew, Michael Garcia; and his brother, Ernest Garcia.
Survivors include his spouse, Rachel Garcia; his children, Rudy Lynn Garcia (Belinda), Rosalind Garcia (Steven), Rosalie Garcia (Adolph), Richard Garcia (Linda), Regina Phillips (Jason) and Rebecca Santana (Danny).
Pallbearers will be Rudy Lynn Garcia, Ty Garcia, Danny Santana, Jason Phillips, Adolph Gold and Steven Moreno. Honorary pallbearers will be Gilbert Gauna, Saul Cantu, Joe Pacheco, Alfred Valero, Richard Ayala and Gino Delgadillo.
Memorials may be made to the Texas Kidney Foundation.
The family wishes to send our sincere thanks to the physicians and nurses at Methodist Texsan Hospital.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.