Clifton Charles Schmitt
On Oct. 28, 2020, long time Boerne resident and public servant, Clifton Charles Schmitt, was promoted to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Clifton leaves a legacy of service to his community, and especially Boerne ISD, as he served as Boerne High School principal for 4 years and a Central Office administrator for 15 years. Mr. Schmitt was integral and instrumental in establishing Kendall Elementary, Fair Oaks Elementary, Boerne Middle School South, and various building additions to Boerne Middle School North, Boerne High School, Currington Elementary, and established the home bleachers at Boerne High School Stadium.
Although retired, Clifton found joy in using his vocal talents to minister in nursing homes, singing in the Maranatha Choir from First Boerne Baptist Church, as well as performing in multiple Christian musical performances at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville, Texas.
Clifton leaves behind the love of his life for 61 yrs., Joy M. Schmitt, along with his three children Cindy Williams, and her husband, Mike Williams, Cheryl Hundley, and her husband, Patrick Hundley, Christopher Schmitt, and his wife, Melissa Schmitt, sister, Elizabeth McGinnis, as well as 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and multiple nephews and nieces.
Above and beyond public service, Clifton exemplified a man of extreme integrity and faith, and was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Those blessed to have known him can attest to his extravagant kindness and compassion. Clifton was well loved and will be missed by many. If life's testament is what one does between birth and death, Clifton's novel is a long read. We know he is hearing his Savior say, "Well done, good & faithful servant."
Meaningful, Memorial Drive-Through Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
First Baptist Church of Boerne
5-6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a Memorial Foundation to benefit a Boerne graduate. Details to be given online and at the service.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
