Barbara Lynn “Bobbie” Golden
Barbara Lynn “Bobbie” Golden, 73, of Kerrville, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at her residence.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Center Point Cemetery officiated by Stan Paradowski.
She was born on December 8, 1949 in Boerne, Texas to Aurelio Nicholas Lurati and Gladys Amanda (Luckett) Lurati.
Bobbie married Carrol Dean Golden on October 20, 1972 in Mexico. Together they raised two children.
Bobbie grew up in a small town and attended high school at Boerne High School. Bobbie was a hairdresser for 50 years. She attended all Churches of Christ whether that was in Kerrville or a different location. Bobbie really enjoyed people and family reunions. She was quick witted and good at one liners.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Dean Golden; and her parents.
Survivors include son, Carrol Dean Golden Jr. (Teresa) of Kerrville; daughter, D. Nichole Golden Wilson (James) of Kerrville; grandson, Jacob Dean Golden; sisters, Betty Taylor (Kenneth) and Norma Lurati; brother, Barry Lurati (Lezlie); niece, Amanda; and nephew, Steven.
