Mary Howard Woodward
Mary Howard Woodward, of San Antonio, Texas and formerly a long time resident of Kerrville dies.
Services will be held at Concan Church of Christ at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Lewis Ray Melton will officiate. A visitation will precede the service from 9-10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Concan Cemetery.
Mary Howard Woodward was born on August 28, 1927, to Durward B. Howard and Dovie Caddel Howard at Concan, Uvalde County, Texas. She died on June 21, 2022 at the age of 94.
Mary grew up on ranches near Concan, where her Father raised goats, sheep and cattle. She and her only brother rode horses to a one room school for several years. It was called the Bear Creek School. After the area school consolidated with Sabinal, she rode a school bus often leaving and returning in darkness as it was a 40 plus mile round trip.
There were very few vehicles at schools in those days and students either rode a bus, walked or rode bicycles to get to school. She was a Majorette and later the Drum Major of the Sabinal Band. Other honors were Cypress Queen and FFA Sweetheart. She graduated in 1944, during the World War II years. Heartache and heartbreak was common as seven friends and classmates were killed serving their country. It was especially hard, because of the small number of students.
She went directly to Uvalde and got a job at the First State Bank, so her work habits started early. In 1946, she married her first husband and they spent a number of years at Texas A&M University following World War II. Both her sons were born in Bryan, Texas.
During the years that followed, Mrs. Woodward worked for the Air Force where she did the layout and wrote all the articles for the monthly base magazine in Hondo, Texas, an excellent typist, she was also secretary to the Personnel Director of the base; after moving to San Marcos she worked for the Army in Security and Communications departments at Camp Gary; She later got jobs during the years and at different times working as secretary for Department Heads of Business Administration; Physics; Economics and The Athletic Director of Southwest Texas State, San Marcos. She also attended SWT during these years.
On July 5, 1975, she married Robert R. Woodward in Uvalde, Texas. They lived on his ranch before moving to Kerrville in March 1977. Mr. Woodward preceded her in death on August 30, 2010.
Mrs. Woodward was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, having served as Worthy Matron in Sabinal and San Marcos Chapters. She also served as Deputy Grand Matron, District 5, Section 6, in 1972-1973. She also held several other Grand Appointments within the Eastern Star. She obtained her 50 year certificate of membership in May 2003. She was a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and organized the Caddel-Smith Chapter in Uvalde in 1977. Her ancestors served in the Battle of San Jacinto for Texas Independence. She held a State appointment with the Library Committee in the DRT for two years in 1979. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century and the National Society Daughters of the American Colonists.
She was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors, Southwest Texas State University Bobcat Club in 1985. On August 2, 1987, she received an award from Abilene Christian University in appreciation for her help to her husband in writing his commentaries of the New Testament. Mrs. Woodward was a member of the Church of Christ. She and her husband donated the land and helped create the Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville.
Survivors include her two sons and their wives, Bill H. (Deanna) Soyars, Uvalde; Tom (Martha) Soyars, San Marcos; Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tracy (Dr. Bassem) Mazloum and sons Bryce and Miles, San Antonio; Brett Soyars, Sabinal; Ashley Soyars and daughters Mia Leona and Nya, Sabinal; Jodi (Yancey) Hayes and daughters Katelyn, Ashley, Taylor and Avery, San Antonio; Kelly (Tom) Harrelson and daughters Towne and Harper, Austin; and Randy (Jennifer) Soyars and daughter Emery, San Marcos; Step Children, Beverly (Neal) Starr, Madisonville; Barbara (Keith) White, Hondo; Bobbie (Carl) Jones, San Antonio; Bethe (Scott) Deal, Sabinal; Step-grandchildren, Gayla McBee, Seabrook; Ryan McBee (Brandi) and daughter Tatum, South Carolina; Wayne Starr and daughter Lena, Madisonville; Kenneth (Kristy) Starr, sons Bynum, Cooper and daughter Victoria Grace, Madisonville; John (Amber) Starr and son Layton Wayne, daughters Kaleigh Jo and Kenleigh, Madisonville; Colt Davis, son Tristan James and daughter Austin Grace, Sabinal; Callie (Tanner) and daughters Harley, Hadley and Hollis Honaker, Sabinal; Matt Jones (Bri), Midland; and faithful caretakers, Florinda Tovar and Elizabeth Trevino.
Pallbearers: Brett Soyars, Randy Soyars, Lloyd Soyars, Bassem Mazloum, Tom Harrelson, and Yancey Hayes.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bryce and Miles Mazloum, Ben Huddleston, and Scott Deal.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.