Bart Richard Kaiser
Our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, Bart Richard Kaiser, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in Kerrville. Bart was born January 6, 1961 at Peterson Memorial Hospital in Kerrville to Richard A. and Frances Hubble-Kaiser.
Visitation were held from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Center Point Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mike Weaver.
Bart attended Center Point, El Campo and Kerrville schools, graduating from Tivy High School with the class of 1979. Bart loved the sports of football, baseball and golf, excelling in all. He was granted a football scholarship with the A&I Javelinas in Kingsville, Texas. As the special field goal kicker his Freshman year, he held the record for the longest goal kicked of 46 yards for several years at A&I. He also played in the first National Championship win of the Javelinas performing in many other positions during his college football career. In 2013, the team was inducted into the Texas A&I National Collegiate Hall of Fame of which he attended.
After college, Bart had the opportunity to play professional baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies. He played with the farm team in South Carolina and Florida, preparing for that big day! Subsequently, he suffered a serious knee injury that included a complete knee rebuild which ended his pro dreams.
His occupation was an executive recruiter which covered many states of work where he met many friends.
Bart loved to cook in the pit, entertaining family, friends and clients. He also entered BBQ competitions, sometimes humorously bragging about his secret recipe wins!
He and brother, Brett, enjoyed cooking for the Hubble Reunion for many years, as well as Easter Fest, Wild Game Dinner, and several local volunteer non-profit benefits.
In 2013, Bart met and married Tina Persell, who survives him. Tina and Bart loved going to cook-offs. They also enjoyed going on many leisure weekend drives to take in the beautiful Texas scenery, as well as occasionally stopping at junk stores to shop or have a good meal along the way.
Others left to cherish his memory: mother, Frances Kaiser; brother, Brett (Tanner), sister, Karla (J.D.); children, Lauren, Jared, and Zane (Kirsten); grandson, Levi; also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
His father, Richard Kaiser, preceded him in death in 2009.
The family would like to give special thanks to the folks of New Century Hospice who so professionally cared for our loved one! Also, special thanks to sister-in-law, Tracy.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.