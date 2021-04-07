Horatio "Raysh" Ransome Aldredge III
Horatio "Raysh" Ransome Aldredge III died April 1, 2021.
There will be a private ceremony for the family. There will also be a Celebration of Life for family, friends, and colleagues at a later date.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1938, in Dallas, Texas. His parents were Horatio Ransome Aldredge, Jr. and Louise Moon Aldredge.
Following high school at St. Mark’s in Dallas, he attended L’Universite de Neuchatel, Switzerland, and then Rice University where he earned a BA in English.
He then went to Harvard Medical School, obtaining an MD degree in 1964. Following completion of his residency in Neurology at the Massachusetts General Hospital, he came to San Antonio serving in the USAF at Wilford Hall Medical Center, 1970-1974.
Following 27 meaningful years in private practice in San Antonio, he joined the faculty of UT Medical Branch in Austin mentoring students and residents in Neurology. He retired in 2012 to part-time practice in Kerrville.
He was a devoted member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, singing in the choir, and of Riverhill Country Club. Professionally, he was a member of the AMA, TMA, American Academy of Neurology, and county medical societies.
His hobbies included travel and music appreciation. His activities included duplicate bridge playing and marathon running, as well as participating in the Argyle History Club.
Raysh is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Jacquelyn (Jackie); two sons, Brian H. Aldredge and his wife, Silvia with three sons, Thomas, William and Charles, and Horatio R. Aldredge IV and his wife, Tenley with twins, Josephine and Horatio R. Aldredge V (Quin). In addition, his wife Jackie has three children, Craig Lee, Lisa Quenon and Ellen Daigler, whom he considered part of his family, along with their children.
He is also survived by his sister, Ann Simpson of Chico, California, and her daughters, Laura and Laila Jameson.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to The Choir of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028-4650 or the Hospice Association of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.