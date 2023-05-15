William “Bill” Rogers Huffman
William Rogers “Bill” Huffman, of Harper, Texas, passed away on May 11, 2023.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday May 17, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday May 18, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, with the Reverend Neal Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Ranger, Texas to William T. and Juanita R. Huffman on February 20, 1944. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah Phillips, on September 4, 1965, in Longview, Texas.
He graduated from Longview High School and East Texas State University with Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees. He worked in automotive finance for GMAC for 30 years and Ancira Enterprises for 10 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite and was a lifelong Methodist.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his spouse, Sarah P. Huffman; daughter, Catherine Milligan (John Scott); brother, Thomas Martin Huffman (Pam); grandchildren, Nicole Gillette (James) and William Robert Milligan; great-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Joan Gillette and John Robert Gillette; and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Milligan, Will Milligan, James Gillette, Kermit Strackbein, Richard Marhofer, and Al Ross.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
