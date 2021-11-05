Benno Jenschke
Benno Jenschke, 91, of Kerrville, passed away on November 2, 2021 in his home.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 12, 2021 from 4-6 PM, with Rosary to follow at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Harper, Texas with Father Mike Peinemann and Father Rudy Carrola. Burial will follow at Saint Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
He was born in Fredericksburg, Texas to Hugo and Margaratha Jenschke on September 21, 1930. He married Helen Frances Lange on December 28, 1954 in Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Harper, Texas.
He attended Morris Ranch School and Saint Mary's High School in Fredericksburg, Texas. He worked as a Master Electrician for over 50 years. In 1991, he established his own business, Benno's Electric and was very well known throughout the Hill Country. Benno really enjoyed meeting new people and working with his customers so much that he did not retire until he turned 80. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.
Pallbearers will include Kevin Jenschke, Stephen Langlinais, Ernie Kaiser, Eugene Schmidt, Darrell Jenschke, and Marcus Kunz.
Memorials may be given to Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Harper, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
