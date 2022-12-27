Mary Lynn Baines Greer
Mary Lynn Baines Greer suddenly passed away in a San Antonio, Texas hospital at the age of 86.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
Mary Lynn, also known as "Kelly," was born to Ben Baines and Berta Lowman Baines in San Antonio. Berta died when Mary was 5 years of age. Ben subsequently married Ala Mae Newell.
Mary lived her life in San Antonio until she married Donald H. Greer in 1957, at the Alamo Heights Methodist Church. In 1960, Mary became the mother of her only child, Sharon Lynn Greer. Mary is survived by Don and Sharon.
Mary was confirmed in the Episcopal Church in 1963. In 1995, she transferred her membership to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville.
Like most of her predecessors, Mary was an educator, one who gently pushed her students to accomplish their highest potential. Mary’s formal professional qualifications included Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Texas, Austin, a Master’s of Science degree from the University of Houston, and she usually graduated with honors.
Mary’s most cherished endeavors were her teaching years at Ingram Tom Moore High School, being among the earliest staff members of the school. Mary taught at Tom Moore until retirement and still receives “thanks” from her former students.
Prior to Tom Moore, she taught as a student teacher at the University of Houston, a science teacher at South Houston High School, and as a substitute teacher at Schreiner University. During her teaching career, she taught chemistry, biology and math.
Mary and Don established their residence north of Center Point in 1981. In her retirement years, Mary was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 583, the Center Point Garden Club and the Red Hats. Also, she was an active member of the staff who organized and started up Riverside Nature Center.
Mary’s favorite hobbies were creating gourmet meals in the kitchen and working crossword puzzles and sudoku for relaxation. She also loved traveling, especially to England, Scotland and Italy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the contributor’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.