Kenneth Roy Bennett
Kenneth Roy Bennett, 73, of Center Point, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 in a Kerrville hospital.
Survivors include wife, Anna; two sons, Michael and Jeff (Miranda); and grandchildren, Violet and Stetson.
Visitation were held from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born April 21, 1949 in Houston, Texas. He married Anna Benavides in Kingsville, Texas on May 15, 1976.
Kenneth graduated from Texas A & I University and was a budget analyst for GEC-Kerrville VA Hospital. He was veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a Mason and member of the Boy Scouts of America where he earned the rang of Wood Badge.
His parents, Roy and Sue Bennett, preceded him in death.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Center Point Cemetery, officiated by Lois Duewall.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all their friends and family for prayers.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.