Patricia Ramirez “Pat” McGhee
Patricia Ramirez “Pat” McGhee, 89 years young, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on January 27, 2023.
She was born in Manila, Philippines to Eusebio and Theresa Ramirez on April 14th, 1933. She married Gary McGhee on August 8th, 1958 in the Philippines.
Pat had a green thumb and could make anything grow and come to life. She really loved her knick-knacks, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Gary McGhee; parents, Eusebio and Theresa Ramirez; siblings, Virginia, Sioney and Maning; in-Laws, Clarence and Ollie Bee McGhee and John and Kathy McGhee.
Survivors include daughters, Mary (Ernie) Huff and Kim (David) Harris; grandchildren, Patty (Robert) Haynie, Lisa (Ken) Silliman, Kevin Huff, Jennifer (Chris) Gates, Jordan (Taylor) Yoder and Jeffrey Yoder; great-grandchildren, Jessica Huff, Logan Silliman, James and Fiona Huff and Hunter, Sawyer and Ronni Gates; nieces, Tish McGhee, Tammy Holmes and many more loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Palliative Care and Hospice Care. To the dear friends and family who provided support in a dire time, we would like to thank you for your continuous love and support that you so graciously provided.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
