James Franklin Barnett, Sr.
James Franklin Barnett, Sr., 81, of Ingram, Texas, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 26, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Impact Christian Fellowship Church, located at 2031 Goat Creek Road in Kerrville, Texas.
James was born in Little Blue, Missouri to John and Edna Barnett. He married Sharan Oliver on June 6, 1962, in San Antonio, Texas.
James attended Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Oklahoma and continued his education at American River College in Sacramento, California. He worked as an Engineering Technician as civil service at the Veterans Administration for 30 years, retiring in 1995.
James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Barnett; sister, Judith Smith; half-sister, June Grantham; and infant daughter, Darlene Kay Barnett.
He is survived by his wife of 60 plus years, Sharan Barnett; brother, Donald Barnett of Cleveland, Oklahoma; brother, John Barnett of Manfred, Oklahoma; son, James F. Barnett, and wife Arlene of Sisterdale, Texas; daughter, J.Lynn Burks and husband Terry of Montgomery, Texas; grandchildren, Taylor Barnett, husband Eric Groff of Ingram; Ryan Barnett of Center Point; Samantha Burks of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Jessica Burks of Montgomery, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Novaleigh Grae and James Booker (J.B.) Barnett.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
