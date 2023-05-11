Tom Underwood,
Tom Underwood, age 79, passed away on May 8, 2023 in Kerrville.
He was born in Brady, Texas on June 4, 1943. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and son Todd.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels and burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
