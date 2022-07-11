Joe Palacio
Joe Palacio, 55, of Mason, passed away on July 6, 2022, in Kyle, Texas.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Monday, July 11, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral Mass will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Mason, Texas to Alfredo and Jesusa Palacio on September 10, 1966. He married Stephanie San Miguel on April 22, 2006, in San Antonio, Texas.
Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Chelsea Palacio; brother, Robert Palacio; father, Alfredo Palacio; brother-in-law, Paul Garza; and brother-in-law, Freddy Torres.
Joe Palacio is survived by his wife, Stephanie; his children, Timothy Owen Palacio, Garrett Lee Sloane and Scarlett Rose San Miguel; his sisters, Terry Garza and Beatrice Torres; brothers, Martin Palacio (Grace) and Tommy Palacio (Carla); and his grandchildren, Elliott Sloane and Zena Sloane and Aiden Anthony Palacio.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Palacio, Matthew Palacio, Freddie Torres, Eugene Garza, Waylon Garza, and Emilio Palacio.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
