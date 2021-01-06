Charles K. “Mike” Hickey
Charles K. “Mike” Hickey was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1938 to parents Vivian and Charles Hickey (deceased). After graduating from Polytechnic High School and earning a business degree from Texas Wesleyan, the young entrepreneur created a business supplying much needed replacement parts to the US military.
Mike started a family and continued to run his business in Fort Worth until deciding to sell out and ‘retire’ in West Kerr County in the mid-80’s. Part of his ‘retirement’ was to buy and operate the Hunt Store for several years before going back to his roots and starting another business in the defense industry. Over the years, Mike enjoyed great success in government contracting and real estate. Never much of a hobbyist, Mike was not interested in spending his time fishing or golfing. His true passions were his family and his work. He lived with an Irishman’s luck . . . only a fool would take the other side of his coin toss!
Despite being self-made, he always remembered his humble beginnings. Mike never met a stranger, and treated everyone with equal respect. His warm heart and big personality were a beacon of kindness for family and friends alike.
Mike is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn Hickey, and 4 children: William Hickey (Traci), James Hickey (Rhonda), David Hickey (Shaneye), and Diana Howard (Larry). He was blessed with many grandchildren: Grant, Kinman and Anderson Hickey; Aidan and Vincent Hickey; Grace Hickey; Blair George (Tyler) and Katie Thompson (Corbin); and great-grandchildren: Henry and Caroline Mack. He leaves behind his sister, Ann Martin, and nephews, Beck and Andy Martin; nephew Drexel Doran; and many, many friends.
After some 10 years of battling prostate cancer, Mike was finally overcome by the disease on Jan. 4, 2021 at the age of 82. When recently asked what he could most attribute to his success in life, Mike quickly replied, “I NEVER gave up!” Those that know Mike will remember him for his tenacity, generosity, compassion, and eternal optimism. He will be missed in the flesh, but his spirit will continue to live on in our hearts. Many special thanks to our health care friends.
The family will hold a private graveside service with Grimes Funeral Chapels.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelter.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.