Jo Anne Alexander
Jo Anne Alexander, age 76 of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at her residence.
No services will be held.
She was born April 29, 1944 in Olympia, Washington to Ray and Mabel (Tuchek) Kincaid.
Jo Anne worked at Inn of the Hills for many years. She was an awesome mom, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle Kristi Beck, granddaughter, Kristin Alexis King and great-granddaughters, Harmony Addison Myrhe and Avery Rose Beggs; son, Travis Gunner Long, granddaughter, Amber Dawn Long, grandson, Cody Long, great-grandchildren, Samuel Lee Allen Jr. and Nariah Dawn Hixon; son, Jacob Anthony Alexander and wife, Maggie Kukovich Alexander and grandsons, Jacob Alexander and Colin Alexander.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.