William "Billy" Edward Price
William "Billy" Edward Price passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born on February 26, 1946, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri but was raised in Houston, Texas before settling in the Hunt/Ingram area.
Billy is survived by his beloved daughters, Lindsey C. Price and Laura J. Price; his brothers, Jeffory F. Price and wife Sherry, and Randall A. Price and wife Roxanne; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Price, and Francis L. (Stephens) Price, of Kerrville.
Billy retired from James Avery Jewelry after 20 years of service. He previously worked for Medical Equipment Consultants and other medical equipment manufactures and suppliers in Houston, Texas. Billy served in the U.S. Army and received two purple hearts and a bronze star medal.
Billy will also be remembered for being a brilliant craftsman and a maker of functional and artistic devices. He was an ‘imagineer’ and crafting and creating was his lifelong passion.
A celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support a local hospice or a charity fighting cancer.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.