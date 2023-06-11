Virgil Clayton Altwein
Virgil Clayton Altwein, 93, of Kerrville, passed away on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, peacefully at home with his daughter, Pamela, his companion, Twilah Garrison, Paul and Gayle Hill and Larry Hesketh by his side.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at First United Methodist Church, Kerrville, Texas, with a reception to follow. Please come join us to honor Virgil and enjoy the celebration of his life.
He was born March 11, 1930 in East Bernard, Texas, to Henry and Lena Altwein. Virgil was married to Gwendolyn Evans, who preceded him in death.
Virgil attended Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, and after graduation, he went on to complete his education at the University of Texas, where he received his BS in Pharmacy. Working at the Mutual Benefit Association, he retired from there in 1996, moving to Kerrville.
Virgil and wife, Gwen, were members of two dance clubs during the time they lived in Baytown, and also in the 1970's, they joined the Houston Bicycle Club, touring Europe and England, and visited Spain, France, Italy and Austria on bikes covering over 1,000 miles including the Alps and Pyrenees Mountains.
In 1996, they became members of the Trail Blazers Walking Club in Kerrville and Dietert Center Dance and Exercise classes. They also joined the Tuesday Morning Community Choir, Saints Alive at First Methodist Church where Virgil continued to sing until May 2023.
When Betty Cash organized the String Along Ukelele Band in 2010, Virgil was one of the first members and played and sang there until earlier in the month of May. Both groups visited the VA Hospital, local assisted living facilities and other organizations. Virgil also delivered Meals on Wheels.
Virgil was a member of the Elks, immediately taking on a leadership role where he also attended dances every week, shaking a leg at the Elks and other locations. Twilah Garrison was his steady dance partner and companion the last two years. They also frequented antique car shows, productions at the Cailloux and other fun outings.
Virgil was an avid lover of music from the very early years. He played the ukelele in the third grade and the flute in high school and in the University of Texas Longhorn band.
When Virgil joined an organization, he always went far beyond participation. As a member of the Trail Blazers, he organized and led quarterly highway clean-up efforts for over 10 years along Highway 27 and later, Loop 534. He and Gwen were active members of the Metamorphosis class at First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Gwen; his parents; and son-in-law, Saif Rashaed.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Rashaed; his grandsons, Abdullaziz and Aaron of Houston and Barry of the Island Kwajalein; as well as 8 great-grandchildren; two nieces, Lanette Duncan and Jill Pearson; and nephew, Dr. Von Landon Evans Jr. He is also survived by his special companion who was such a great part of his life for over two years, Twilah Garrison; as well as Paul and Gayle Hill, who were so important in his life.
Paul would call him every Thursday for years. They would talk for hours, making plans for monthly excursions to interesting historical places and other special places they discovered. His daughter, Pamela, of Houston, Texas, made frequent visits monthly and Virgil (Pops) would happily accompany her to various resale shops finding treasures and no kill animal shelters and sight seeing.
Memorial gifts to the no kill animal shelters in Kerrville, First United Methodist Church and Meals on Wheels would be greatly appreciated.
A special thank you from Pamela to the Alamo Hospice team of Kerrville, especially nurse, Tina, aide, Exelia, social worker, Josie and Chaplain Larry. They are so awesome in their service they provide with such compassionate care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
