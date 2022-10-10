Donald “Donnie” Wayne Raschke
Donald “Donnie” Wayne Raschke, of Kerrville, passed away on October 5, 2022 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial service to follow at Glen Rest cemetery.
He was born in Sundown, Texas to Brunette Halbrook and Edward Raschke on April 25, 1958. For 40 years of his life, he was married to Louada Raschke.
He went to Vernon High School, where he received his high school diploma. He was a generous man and beloved father and grandfather. He worked as a hard-working, proficient telephone and internet installer for 38 years at Windstream Communications, formerly Kerrville Telephone Company. He also served as local representative for Communications Workers of America union, advocating for his profession and colleagues. He was a man of a faith and attended Impact Christian Fellowship. His favorite hobbies included antique shopping, frequenting local restaurants, firearms/knives, and bird-watching.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brunette Halbrook; father, Edward Raschke; and brother, Jimmy Raschke.
He is survived by his daughter, Diona Montgomery; son, Cameron Raschke; sisters, Sharon Storek, Jeanne King and Michaele-Ann Preston; brother, Glendal Raschke; and grandchildren, Zayne and Emma Montgomery.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
