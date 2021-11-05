Harlen Lee Dodson
Harlen Lee Dodson, 95 years old, of Center Point, passed away October 31, 2021, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside military service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Restland Memory Park, Bishop, Texas.
He was born in Okemah, Oklahoma to Howard Dodson and Mary Moon Dodson on September 12, 1926. He married June Ledbetter on September 11, 1948 in Santa Rosa, Texas.
He went to school at Santa Rosa Public School in Santa Rosa, Texas. He graduated from Texas A&I College in Kingsville, Texas in 1948. He was a farmer, teacher, and coach in Santa Rosa and Bishop, Texas. He was a veteran of World War II in the Navy in the Philippine Theater on the ship USS Scanlon. He served as president of Santa Rosa Kiwanis Club, was in Lions Club in Bishop, Texas and was ordained Baptist Deacon in 1950 at Santa Rosa First Baptist Church and all the other Baptist Churches where we was a member.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Johnson and brother-in-law, Alden Johnson from Lyford, Texas; and a son, Larry Dodson of Bishop, Texas.
Survivors include his spouse of 73 years, June Dodson and son, Jim Dodson, both of Center Point, Texas; with two grandsons and two granddaughters; five great grandsons and granddaughters; the latest great grandson is named Harlen Dodson.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.