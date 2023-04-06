Richard D. ''Doc'' Shindle, M.D.
Graveside services for Richard D. ''Doc'' Shindle, M.D., 81, of Hunt, who passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his residence, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, where he will be laid next to his wife, Patsy.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
