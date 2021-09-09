Roddy Glenn Martin
Roddy Glenn Martin, 66, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday Sept. 16 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Brother Jeffers officiating.
He was born in Abilene to Sunshine and Bob Martin on April 16, 1955. He married Stephanie Martin on March 8, 1985 in Kerrville.
He went to school at Mac Arthur High School. Accomplishments after were Martin’s Mobile Wash, South Tx Powerwash and Striping, South Tx Traffic Products, Sealcoat Specialists LLC, and many other entrepreneur endeavors.
Roddy was preceded in death by Sunshine and Bob Martin, Wint Martin, Bobby Jr. Martin, Debbie Russell.
Survivors include Stephanie Martin, Cheryl Martin, Kelcy and Charlie Tremper, Montana and Jenny Martin, Melvin Martin, Susie Huffman, Abbey Tremper, Olivia Martin, Kenzie Tremper, Grady Martin, and Hattie Martin.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
