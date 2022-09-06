Russell W. Pyle
Russell Pyle passed away in his home near Hunt, Texas on August 28, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 in the chapel of Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. John Wheat officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Hunt Japonica Cemetery in Hunt, Texas.
Russell was born on January 21, 1966 in Houston, Texas. When he was 4, the family moved to Omaha, Nebraska. There, he accepted Christ as his savior under Calvin Miller’s leadership at Westside Baptist Church.
Russell attended Burke High School in Omaha and graduated in 1985. He worked delivering papers, mowing lawns, and then working at McDonald's and Casey's. He moved to Hunt, Texas in 1994 to help run the family’s new venture, River Bend Bed & Breakfast. Later, he worked for Walmart for 11 years. He joined Christian Men’s Job Corps and enjoyed time with Tom Jones and other Christian men. In 2016, he suffered a major heart attack and was unable to work regular jobs.
Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Nebraska Cornhuskers and Dallas Cowboys football games. He also enjoyed calling other family members to let them know when their football teams did not win. He took on the task of gathering all of the family photos, slides, and other memorabilia and digitizing them on his computer to distribute to family members and friends.
Russell is survived by his mother, Terri Pyle; his sister, Joanna Brown; his brother, Kurt Pyle; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Preceding him in death were his father, Conrad Pyle; and brother, Mark Pyle. Russell’s presence and phone calls will be missed.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
