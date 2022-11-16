Robin Blumrich
Robin Blumrich, of Kerrville, passed away Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 70.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2160 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville.
Robin was born to Marie and Adrian Harper in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 20, 1952. She married the love of her life, Walter Blumich, on June 28, 1970. They were blessed with two children, Melissa and Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Benjamin.
She is survived by her husband, Walter; daughter, Melissa and her husband Henry; son, Aaron and his wife Amber; as well as grandchildren, Ekaterina and Ethan. In addition, she is survived by her brother, David Harper of Fredericksburg, Texas; sister, Sue and Gayle Monier of Tarpley, Texas; sister, Toni and Russell Stevens of Florida; and brother, Norman and Dorothy Michalec. Robin was also a beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews as well as a great-niece and nephew, and many dear friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
