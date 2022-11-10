Lavania McDonald Lambert
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Lavania McDonald Lambert, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away at the age of 104 to join her husband of 70 years in heaven.
A Celebration of Life for Lavania will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday November 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment Road, Kerrville, Texas.
Born August 2, 1918 in Ft. Worth, Texas, she married the love of her life, Horace Clayson Lambert in 1939 and the couple was blessed with their only child, a son they named Clayson Howard Lambert in 1951.
Lavania, or Mamaw as she was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was dedicated to her husband, her son and family and her faith and legacy can be seen in the passions and wisdom she passed on to them. Lavania’s impact on her loved ones will reverberate through many generations to come.
Preceded in death by her husband, Horace, parents Jessie Lee McDonald and wife Ellen McDonald. She is survived by her son, Clayson Howard Lambert and wife, Joyce Lambert, of Kerrville, Texas, and five grandchildren, Shane Lambert and wife, Kathy Lambert of Round Rock, Texas, Rayford Alan Lambert and wife, Alexis Lambert of Round Rock, Texas, Stefanie Goodwin and husband Coy Goodwin of Somerville, Texas, Jennifer Korenek and husband Bob Korenek of Houston, Texas, and Cody Lambert and wife, Katie Lambert, of San Antonio, as well as eleven great-grandchildren, Jaxon Goodwin, Wade Goodwin, Samantha Korenek, Codi Elizabeth Lambert, Connor Lambert, Ryan Lambert, Inara Lambert, Freya Lambert, Paxten Lambert and Jake Lambert. She is further survived by her loving niece, Suzanne Dalton and husband Phil Dalton of New Braunfels, Texas, nieces Karen Lambert, Kathy Koen, Jill Clausen and nephew Larry Lambert.
The family encourages all of her friends who able to attend to come and share their fondest memories with the family and to honor the 104 years of an exceptional life that she lived.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the outstanding employees at Peterson Hospice and River Hills Health and Rehab for their excellent support and care of Lavania.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Kerr♦Konnect Nonprofit or St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.