Benjamin “Ben” Cranford
Benjamin “Ben” Cranford, 53, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2022.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial with military honors will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born October 10, 1968, in Riverside, California, the son of Benjamin Cranford and Sharon (Fox) Cranford.
Ben graduated from Christian Center Academy in Colton, California, Class of 1986. Following graduation, he proudly served with the United States Army for 22 years and completed five tours during his service. Ben was employed by UPS since 2005.
Ben devoted his life to his family and his country. A true hero. He was a generous man who gave of himself without complaint. Ben lived an extraordinary life surrounded by people who adored him.
Ben is survived by his beloved wife, Angela Cranford (the love of his life); his children, Benjamin Cranford and his wife Abril, Austin Cranford and his fiancé Elizabeth, Heather (Cranford) Schroeder and her husband Daniel, Kayla (Cranford) Littlecreek and her husband Mason, Travis Cranford and his wife Britny, Victoria (Cranford) Morris and her husband Brandon; his grandchildren, Jeremiah, Aiden, Kaylei, Sophei, Aria, Elizabeth, Breken, Bentley, Charlie and Adah-Jo; his parents, Ben Cranford and Sharon (Fox) Cranford; his sister, Cynthia Cranford and her husband Robert Wilton; many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and brothers in arms.
Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.