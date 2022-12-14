Roxie Vanette Chesnut Pierce
Roxie Vanette Chesnut Pierce, 88, of Kerrville, passed away on December 11, 2022 in Kerrville.
Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Bishop Matthew Huff.
Roxie was born in Morton, MS to Robert Lynn and Beatrice Chesnut on June 14, 1934.
She went to school in Great Falls, Montana. Roxie began working for JC Penney in 1963 and rose to Personnel Manager until her retirement. She was involved with and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kerrville.
Roxie was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Dowell Pierce; her parents; and her children, Victoria Vanette Fisher, Raymond Anthony Fisher, Jeffrey D. Fisher, David Harris Fisher and Pamela Renee Cleland.
Survivors include her son, William Warren (Terry); grandchildren, Roxie Kneen, Michelle Theis, Jessica Hill, Sarah Evans and Anthony Warren. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.