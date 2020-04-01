Kenneth Phillip Aguirri
Kenneth Phillip Aguirri, 74 of Ingram, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Come and go visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels on Thursday, April 2, 2020 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born in Portales, New Mexico to Phillip and Miriam Aguirri on January 24, 1946. He was married to the love of his life, Sandy, on December 18, 1965 in Flour Bluff, Texas.
Ken was a graduate of Southwest Texas State with a BA in Finance. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for the Kerrville VA Hospital and Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Keith and Veronica Aguirri and Kristi and Greg Giesecke; his grandchildren, Hailey and Holly Giesecke and Mason and Ryan Aguirri; brother, Bill Aguirri; and sister, Marilyn Aguirri.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith and Mason Aguirri, Greg Giesecke, Bill Aguirri and Bryan Couch.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country Memorial Hospital-Respiratory Therapy Department in Kenneth’s honor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
