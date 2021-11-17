Steven Jessie Collier Sr.
Steven Jessie Collier Sr., born in Marble Falls, Texas, on December 28, 1948 to Armenia (McDavid) and Joseph Lovell Collier, moved to Converse, Texas where he lived out the rest of his years and passed in his home November 12, 2021 at 72 years of age.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 and Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, November 22, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with burial following at Nichols Cemetery in Ingram, Texas.
Steven was a man of God and looked forward to his Sunday meetings with the man upstairs. Jack of all trades is what most would say, a man who touched many lives and left an everlasting impression.
Steven married Ethel Elizabeth Collier and had three boys: Steve and Renee Collier, 54; Robert and Lisa Collier, 52; and Johnny and Jeaneen Collier, 51. Steven remarried and is survived by Thomas Mack, 40; Valerie Bridges, 37; and Christina Eckhardt, 39. Steven will be carried on to live through 23 grandkids, and will be remembered and loved by 32 great-grandkids.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.