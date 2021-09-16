Cynthia Ann Benavidez
Cynthia Ann Benavidez, 70, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 12, from complications of her lifelong battle with Type 1 diabetes.
Cindy was born in San Antonio, Texas to Hilaria and Pedro Villaseñor on November 11, 1950.
She was an honor student, class president and graduate of Burbank High School in San Antonio. She went on to study computer programming at San Antonio College where she would meet the love of her life Eliodoro (Lolo). They would go on to marry in 1973 and move to Austin so Lolo could study and graduate from pharmacy school.
Cindy dedicated her life to the nurturing of beauty in others, first in raising her children, Adrien and Valerie, next as a teacher’s aide with her Pre-K bilingual elementary school children, and her most cherished people, her grandchildren: Charles, Elio and Ana Lucía.
Cindy was a certified Master Gardener and could talk the most dying weeds into glory. She was fierce in her love for her community and was a dedicated neighbor and friend. She believed in civic duty and spent many election cycles volunteering as an election worker, and for decades a newspaper clipping of Ann Richard’s electoral win for Governor of Texas hung on the refrigerator. Her love of arts and crafts was only rivaled by her love of animals, especially strays and wildlife. Doves, deer and even squirrels found a kind hand to help them get back on their feet in her backyard.
The little things in life meant the world to her and she touched many hearts in this manner. She sent countless letters, cards, presents and tokens of affection to many, some she may have known for years and others for just days. She understood the power in personal connection and kindness, and that you can never judge a book by its cover. Having spent her life battling a difficult illness, she was no stranger to doctors’ offices, long hospital stays, setbacks and complications. She was a proud breast cancer survivor. Through it all she radiated courage, an iron will and unending hope and positivity. She was not one to dwell on the past and believed firmly that almost any occasion was a reason for an elaborate celebration. All of this lives on in her legacy.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years Eliodoro Benavidez of Kerrville; daughter Valerie Benavidez and son-in-law Michael Fisher of Austin and their two children Elio and Ana Lucía; grandson Charles Benavidez of Austin; brother Peter Villaseñor and sister-in-law Lynn Villaseñor of Fairfax, VA, and countless loving family members of the Benavidez and Villaseñor families. As well as her constant companions, her dogs Bear and Molly.
She is preceded in death by her mother Hilaria Villaseñor, her father Pedro Villaseñor and her son Adrien Benavidez.
Cindy was insistent on joy and laughter and was adamant that there would be “no crying at a church funeral service” over her. She was strong in her faith and was a lifelong Catholic but did not want a traditional funeral. The family will plan a celebration of her life in the coming months to gather and honor her wishes.
The family would like to extend a special message of thanks and gratitude to all of her doctors over the years, many who she loved like family, for their constant care and attention.
Donations can be made in her memory to some of her favorite organizations: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Humane Society, and Texas Freedom Network.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.