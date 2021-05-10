Mary Jane Hey
Mary Jane Hey, of San Angelo, Texas, entered eternal life on May 5, 2021, after a brief illness in a San Antonio hospital.
A memorial honoring Mary Jane will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Born May 5, 1958, she was the daughter of Wilson Smith Hey, Jr. (Mickey) and Lois Virginia Lee Hall Hey. Mary Jane grew up on the family ranch in Mountain Home commonly known as “the Divide”. She attended The Divide School through eighth grade where she was taught by her grandmother, Helen Hall. She graduated from Tivy High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Cum Laude) in History from Angelo State University where she was a member of the National Collegiate Honor Society, Phi Alpha Theta (History), Sigma Tau Delta (English), Kappa Delta Pi (Education), and Sigma Kappa Sorority.
Due to her hard work and diligence, Mary Jane completed her college degree in three years instead of the traditional four years. She then followed in her mother’s and grandmother’s footsteps and began her teaching profession, teaching History and English at San Angelo ISD. She was head of the History Departments at both Edison Jr. High and Lakeview High Schools, retiring in 2004.
Mary Jane was a “country girl” at heart and a true Southern Lady. Hey Ranch celebrated its hundredth year of operation receiving this distinction from Sid Miller, Texas Commissioner of Agriculture, at The Family Land Heritage Ceremony in October, 2019. Hey Ranch was part of the original Hall Ranch founded in 1918, by her great grandparents, D.C. and Lois Hall and grandfather and great uncle, Hiram and T.C. Hall. With these country roots, she took great pride in maintaining the integrity of the ranch and family home built in 1928.
In retirement, Mary Jane enjoyed gatherings with family and friends, traveling to historical sites and monuments, playing cards with her group of “old lady friends”, collecting art pieces, especially from renowned artist, Amado Pena and returning to her country roots of overseeing the management of Hey Ranch. She also enjoyed “anything” Paula Dean, collecting many cookbooks written by her and watching the New Orleans Saints Football Team and the Kentucky Derby on television.
She was of the Presbyterian faith as both her grandfather Hiram and father, Mickey served as a deacon and an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Virginia Hey, grandparents, Hiram and Helen Richie Hall, grandparents, Wilson Smith Hey, Sr. and Cora Eckert Hey, cousin-in-law, Dean Storey and special friend Meta Williamson of Fort Worth.
She is survived by a special cousin, Howard Hall, his children, Westin and Whitney Hall and grandchild, Barrett Hall, cousins Tommy Hall and wife, Debbie, Lee Hall and wife, Fran, Susan Storey and Travis Hall and wife, Sally and their respective children and grandchildren. She is also survived by special friends, Aaron Beesley (Mountain Home), Candy Henry, Judy Solomon and Marilyn Gutierrez (San Angelo), Betty Jo Halfman and fur baby, Piper.
Memorials may be given to The Divide School, 120 Divide School Road, Mountain Home, TX 78058 or organization of one’s choice. The family of Mary Jane wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the professional teams at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Kerrville and Methodist Texsan Hospital, San Antonio for her care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
