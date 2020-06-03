Donita Griffin Hunter
Donita Griffin Hunter, 97, of Kerrville and formerly of Pecos, Texas passed away on May 30th, 2020 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Pastor Frankie Enloe officiating.
She was born in Temple, Texas to Sion Oscar Griffin and Mary Emma Hopson Griffin on February 27, 1923. She married Clinton Earl Hunter on January 28, 1950. They were married 63 years until his death in 2013.
Donita Griffin Hunter spent most of her married years as a housewife and keeping the books for her husband's seismograph company. She worked a number of years in clerical positions with the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District where her husband Clinton also taught.
Donita Griffin Hunter is preceded in death by her husband Clinton, her parents, and siblings James Odis Griffin and Rex Conrad Griffin Sr.
Donita Griffin Hunter is survived by sons Gary Dean Hunter and his wife, Kathy; Stanley Alan Hunter; and Larry Dale Hunter and his wife, Nancy. Other survivors include granddaughter, Stephanie Renee Hunter-Drago and her husband Freddy; several nieces and nephews, including extended family members, Andrea Lewis and daughter Madalynn, Kevin Lewis and his daughter Riley.
Pallbearers will be her sons Gary, Stanley and Larry along with nephews Rex Griffin Jr., Darrell Hunter and grandson-in-law Freddy Drago.
The family of Donita Hunter wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Peterson Hospice for the care they provided in Donita’s final days and are appreciative of care, attention and enjoyment she found at River Point of Kerrville.
