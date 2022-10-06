Mary Bland Seale
Mary Bland Seale was born on September 12, 1930 to Will Godford and Rosabell (Hill) Gass, the third born of her eleven brothers and sisters on their family's farm in O'Donnell, Texas and passed away October 1, 2022.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. The graveside service will take place the following day at 11 a.m. on October 11, 2022 at the O’Donnell, Texas Cemetery. Proceeding the graveside service, family and friends are invited for a celebration of life luncheon at O’Donnell Community Center.
Bland was quick to recount all the happy memories and shenanigans she and her nine brothers and sister, Shirley, got into during their childhood. She liked to describe her and her siblings as a baseball team - her and her sister serving as the “umpires” and her nine brothers as the rather unruly “baseball team.” She strategically did everything she could to avoid learning to sew - the thought of sewing clothing for 11 children was quite an undertaking and was definitely not her idea of fun.
Bland attended Draw High School and finished out her senior year at O’Donnell High School when the two schools consolidated. She was known for her jet-black hair and was an athlete in school, her love for competition and sports remaining with her all her days. Everyone who knew Bland knew her as a devoted San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys fan. She knew each of the players by name and never missed a game. For many years she held season tickets to the San Antonio Spurs and loved to take her grandchildren and grand grands to see their first game. Bland was also a lifetime supporter to Comfort Athletics and would scarcely be absent from the stands of the stadium cheering on her great-grandchildren and “adopted” great-grands. She was easy to spot in the stands decked out head to toe in her blue and gold attire, leopard print coat, and sparkly baseball cap.
In the 1960s, Bland and her husband, Dr. Eugene Seale, acquired Starlite Village Hospital in Center Point, where they impacted the lives of thousands of patients on their path to recovery from drug and alcohol addiction. Bland was instrumental in Starlite’s success, working behind the scenes to support Dr. Seale’s vision. The patients that came to Starlite were not treated just as patients but as guests and many of them, dear friends. Bland always went out of her way to make sure every person at Starlite, patient or staff member, felt welcome and had everything they needed. Starlite still exists today as Starlite Recovery Center and supports numerous patients on their path to sobriety.
Bland was an active member in the Alcoholics Anonymous community and, at her death, celebrated 62 years of sobriety from alcohol and 50 years of sobriety from drugs. She was also a survivor of colon cancer. Bland and Dr. Seale’s dedication to the Alcoholics Anonymous community took them on travels to conferences and conventions across the world. Her grandkids and great-grandkids loved to hear the stories about all of the beautiful places she saw over her life. Despite her grandiose travel adventures, she always remained humble and true to her upbringing and was just Nana to us.
Bland loved a good story whether it be in a movie, book, or in conversation with her family, friends, or even someone she only just met. She never knew a stranger, and she was never short a story to tell. Her world was encompassed by the people in her life. She had a remarkable way of making each and every person feel seen, valued, and loved - she made sure you knew that you mattered. No one who was near to her was ever lacking for a thing.
Bland adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There wasn't a baseball game, stock show, dance recital, basketball game, or birthday she missed. She was "Nana" to many more in the community than just her own grandchildren and always made her "adopted" grandkids feel like they were one of her own. Despite living most of her years in Comfort, Texas, a piece of Bland’s heart was always with her West Texas family. She knew all her nieces and nephews by name, along with what animal they showed at the stock show, where they went to college, and who they married. She was affectionately referred to as “Aunt Bland.”
There never was nor will there ever be another Nana Bland, Aunt Bland, or Mary Bland Seale. She was forthright, vibrant, and captivating with a personality as big as Texas and a zeal for life matched by few. The people she has touched over her 92 years of her life are too numerous to count. Her legacy lives on in the people she loved, who now carry on the torch of the spiritedness and joy she radiated.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.